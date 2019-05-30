Teens pepper-sprayed during fight at Civic Center Park in downtown Berkeley

Multiple teenagers were pepper-sprayed during a fight at downtown Berkeley’s Civic Center Park on Thursday afternoon, authorities report.

Details remain slim as officers work to determine what happened, said Officer Byron White, Berkeley Police Department spokesman. Several teenagers have been detained as part of the investigation, but no arrests had been made as of about 2:50 p.m. and BPD had not yet confirmed whether any of the involved individuals are Berkeley Unified students.

White said eastbound Center Street is closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Way, likely because of emergency vehicles in the roadway.

White said the incident appears to have begun around noon when teenagers got into an argument at REALM High School, which is located at 2023 Eighth St. White said three teenagers at REALM had gotten into a heated exchange, and officers responded to the school to attempt to sort it out.

Then, just after 2:20 p.m., police were called to Civic Center Park, where multiple teenagers had been pepper-sprayed. Police said the incident at the park appears to have been related to the problems earlier in the day at REALM.

One witness told police the group of youth numbered five to seven individuals, while others described a group of perhaps 12. Police were still trying to confirm those details as of publication time.

The Berkeley Fire Department is on scene providing treatment to the teenagers who were pepper-sprayed, White said.

One witness told Berkeleyside that the girl who used the pepper spray on the other teens had a large canister of it, similar to what police carry during riots. He said, initially, the teens who were fighting were shoving and punching each other for at least a minute before the girl started spraying: “She did not let up on it. One kid got it hard, poor guy.”

Berkeleyside has asked the Berkeley Unified School District whether it has additional information.

Berkeleyside updated this story after publication due to the developing nature of events.