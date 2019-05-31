The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of May 31 to June 2

PINTS FOR PAWS Here’s a simple, appealing idea: “Drink beer and save animals.” That’s the premise behind Pints for Paws, Berkeley Humane’s annual fundraising festival, which will be held in West Berkeley on Saturday. Organized by volunteers, 100% of the funds raised support Berkeley Humane’s programs and community services. If you’re over 21, you can sample craft beers, wine and ciders from 50 vendors. There’s also great food from local food trucks, live music, games, a step-and-repeat area to photograph you and your dog, and more. Dogs need to be on leash. Saturday, June 1, 2-5 p.m., Berkeley Humane, 2700 Ninth St.

OHLONE PARK 50TH Half a century ago, Ohlone Park was founded in Berkeley. The golden anniversary will be celebrated on Saturday by saluting the citizen activists who founded the park, as well as honoring the Native Americans who gave the park its name. Nationally recognized California Indian artists and craftspeople will demonstrate basket weaving, string-making arts, bead work and other traditional crafts, as well as teaching some traditional games. Longtime Berkeley residents will share first-hand accounts of building the park. In addition, there will be live music, a plant and crop swap, dance and martial arts classes, clowning and other children’s activities, food vendors and more. Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ohlone Park on Hearst Avenue, from Milvia to Sacramento Streets.

RISING STARS The sixth annual Rising Stars Youth Leadership Gala will be held on Friday night at the Hotel Shattuck Plaza. It’s an occasion to celebrate a group of inspirational East Bay youth who have overcome serious hardships – homelessness, criminal justice involvement, substance abuse recovery, poverty and family crises – and continue to persevere towards high school graduation, college and other life goals. Held by BOSS – Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency – in association with Berkeley High School and Berkeley Technology Academy, Rising Stars honors youth in five categories: consistency, caring for family, role model, new direction, and community involvement. Four of the honored youths will receive college scholarships. Friday, May 31, 6 p.m., Hotel Shattuck Plaza, 2086 Allston Way.

3 ON 3 BASKETBALL If you want to stop hyperventilating about the Dubs losing game one (will Pascal Siakam ever be able to repeat that?), enjoy some local hoops on Saturday at the San Pablo Park court. The Bill & Celina Rose 3-on-3 youth basketball tournament will run all day on Saturday, with pool play in the morning and elimination games in the afternoon. Teams (for ages 8 to 18) are guaranteed at least two games, and there’s a mini skills clinic for children aged 5 to 7 during lunch. Registration (free to residents; $5 to non-residents) is available on site, but players need to have a parent signature to participate. Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., San Pablo Park, 2800 Park St.

VITAMIN EM “This group of strings, accordion, bassoon and percussion gets down!” So says Emily Onderdonk, the driving spirit behind Vitamin Em which is performing a free concert at Epworth United Methodist Church on Sunday. Vitamin Em is a musical collective of Grammy-nominated and award-winning musicians from around the Bay Area, playing the music of Tower of Power, Blood, Sweat and Tears and Duke Ellington, as well as some of their own works. Part of Epworth’s series of community concerts, it’s a family-friendly event. Sunday, June 2, 4 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 1953 Hopkins St.

