Auto burglary suspects seriously injured in Berkeley crash during escape attempt

Three auto burglary suspects spent the night at Highland Hospital with serious injuries after crashing in South Berkeley late Friday night while fleeing from police, authorities report.

The trio fled in a Honda Civic when a police officer tried to stop them at Milvia Street and Dwight Way, said Lt. Peter Hong of the Berkeley Police Department. Police did not pursue the Honda in the interest of safety.

BPD initially got the call about people breaking into cars at Shattuck Avenue and Kittredge Street at about 11:20 p.m. Friday, Hong said. The auto burglars left the area in a silver sedan, which an officer spotted about five blocks away.

When the officer tried to stop the driver, the man sped off, according to BPD. The getaway vehicle then crashed into a parked car about 1 mile south, at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Adeline Street, near the Ashby BART station.

All three people in the Honda sustained serious injuries in the crash, Hong said. They were taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland where they spent the night guarded by Berkeley police officers.

Police found burglary tools and stolen property from two Berkeley auto burglaries in the getaway vehicle, Hong said.

Saturday, the trio was taken to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin to be booked into custody.

They have been identified as Giovanni Duncan, 22, of Hayward; Marshawn Peters, 20, of San Francisco; and Tyasia Reynolds, 19, whose city of residence was not available. They were arrested Friday on suspicion of burglary and receiving stolen property, which are felonies.

Duncan, the driver, also was arrested on suspicion of evading police Friday night. He was already on probation, through 2023, for felony evasion from police during an incident in August 2018, according to court records online. Duncan also has two separate burglary convictions, from January and February 2018, on his record.

Reynolds is being held on $170,000 bail and is set for arraignment Tuesday, according to booking records online. Booking records for the men had not yet posted as of publication time.

About 40 minutes after the South Berkeley crash near the Ashby BART station, police also handled an unrelated crash downtown that left one woman dead and her sister critically injured.