SUV driver hits older pedestrian in South Berkeley at Shattuck, Prince

A pedestrian who was struck by a driver in South Berkeley has been taken to Highland Hospital for treatment, according to preliminary reports.

Berkeley police responded to Shattuck Avenue and Prince Street just before 9:20 p.m. for a report of the injury crash, which involved a driver in a Toyota Highlander and a male pedestrian described as an “older gentleman,” according to radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside.

The Berkeley Police Department set up a perimeter and called in its Fatal Accident Investigation Team due to the severity of the man’s injuries, according to police. The man reportedly had a laceration to the head and was “conscious but not responsive,” according to radio traffic.

Berkeleyside has asked BPD for confirmation and further detail and will update this story when it is provided.

The last few weeks have seen a number of serious crashes in Berkeley, which left pedestrians and vehicle occupants with serious or critical injuries and, in one case, dead.

Late Friday night, a woman was killed and her sister was left in critical condition after a driver struck their vehicle, which caught on fire and trapped them inside. That same night, three people sustained serious injuries when they crashed a getaway vehicle while fleeing police, according to BPD.

Last week, a female pedestrian in her 70s was left in critical condition after a driver struck her in South Berkeley a few blocks from Sunday’s crash. That followed a collision, at Sacramento and Oregon streets, in early May that left a 69-year-old pedestrian in critical condition.

Read more about traffic safety on Berkeleyside.