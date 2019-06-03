Map: Which Berkeley streets are scheduled to be paved?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The city of Berkeley is hard at work on a range of paving projects around the city. Last week, Berkeleyside asked the city for a list and has put them on a map.

On the map above, the projects underway now and coming soon, which were on the 2018 list for paving, are marked in red. Those marked in orange comprise the 2019 list. Paving projects set for 2020 are marked in blue, and T1 projects are marked in purple (click each T1 entry to see the projected schedule).

According to city staff, Berkeley is poised to spend nearly $150 million on facilities, parks, street paving and other projects in the next fiscal year, which begins in July. Summer paving projects alone total about $16.3 million, staff said Monday.

Part of the work is playing catch up because the city paved no streets at all in 2018. After Berkeleyside broke that news, we asked readers their opinion on the worst streets in Berkeley. The results included Sixth Street, University Avenue, Milvia Street, Derby Street, Panoramic Way and Hopkins Street — all of which are on the city’s list for paving in the next few years.

View the map larger with a legend.