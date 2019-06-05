Remembering long-time Berkeley resident Marjory Craig

Elizabeth Craig (née Rodger) was born in San Francisco on Dec. 29, 1926. She died, at the age of 92, on May 28, 2019.

Marjory, as she was known, was the firstborn child of Douglas and Alice Rodger and had two younger sisters, Janet and Mary.

She had a special fondness for San Francisco where she spent her early childhood, before moving to Mill Valley.

Marjory discovered the joys of reading as a young girl and continued to be a voracious reader throughout her life. She attended UC Berkeley and graduated with a degree in English. While attending Cal she met and fell in love with another student, William Samuel Craig.

Marjory and Sam married and settled in Berkeley where they raised four girls: Janet, Susie, Audrey and Laura. Raising a family of four girls in Berkeley during the 60s was not an easy feat, yet she did so with grace. Marjory approached her life as a householder with passion. She created a beautiful garden full of flowers, fruits and vegetables and was a self-taught, gourmet cook.

Marjory was highly intelligent, incredibly well-read and strongly opinionated. She enjoyed heated debates about current events, politics and matters of social justice. She also enjoyed hiking with friends to look for wildflowers and mushrooms. Marjory loved the opera and attended until she was almost 90.

After more than 60 years together, Marjory lost her beloved Sam in 2015. She remained in her home and was cared for by her daughters, two of whom moved in with her during the last few years of her life.

Marjory was with all four of her children during her final days before passing peacefully at home on May 28.

Marjory is survived by her youngest sister, Mary, her four daughters, her two grandsons, Justin and Matthew, and her two great granddaughters, Stella and Daphne. A celebration of her life will be held in August.