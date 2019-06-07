The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of June 7 to 9

SUNDAY STREETS Sunday looks likely to be the hottest day of the year so far, so it’s a good one to spend outside. It’s North Berkeley’s turn to host Sunday Streets, which means Shattuck will be closed to traffic from Rose Street to University Avenue, and one block of Vine will be closed as well. “People can walk, bike, skate, dance and play in the open streets,” write the hosts of the seven-year-old event. Organized by neighborhood business associations, Sunday Streets brings musical performances, food, family-friendly activities and shopping to a rotating set of commercial districts throughout Berkeley during the warm months. The list of events and vendors at this Sunday’s is overwhelmingly long, but some highlights include cooking demonstrations from Kitchen on Fire, poetry writing with Left Margin LIT, a board game flea market at Victory Point Café and live music all day long. Note that Shattuck buses will be rerouted to Oxford Street for the day. Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Berkeley.

JULIO BRACHO’S MEXICAN CINEMA Being one of 11 children has got to endow you with a unique perspective on the world. It’s perhaps unsurprising that some of the Bracho siblings became artists and entertainers. Julio Bracho (1909-1978) grew up to become a highly successful movie director in Mexico, whose style was hard to categorize. Among the 50 films he directed was the “raucous music-hall comedy,” the “sweeping historical tearjerker,” and the noir, notes the Pacific Film Archive, which is putting on a tribute to the filmmaker all throughout this summer, screening six new digital restorations. The first installation is showing tonight, Friday. The film is “Those Were the Days, Señor Don Simón,” a 1941 musical comedy romance wherein a young widow chooses between a soldier and an older politician player. Friday, June 7, 7 p.m., Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, 2155 Center St.

KIDCHELLA If your 5-year-old couldn’t shell out for a trip down to Indio this spring, they’ll be psyched to hear they can attend “Kidchella” instead, here in Berkeley. There will likely be fewer crop tops, EDM artists and illegal substances than there were at Coachella, but the city-sponsored event series is free, and promises interactive performances, bubbles and face paint. There are three outdoor concerts this summer, all geared for children 6 and under, and the first in this Saturday. Purple Fox & the Heebie Jeebies will be playing at Willard Park. Saturday, June 8, 3 p.m., Willard Park, 2730 Hillegass Ave.

GAME FOUR OK, is anybody really going to be doing anything else tonight? There are plenty of places in Berkeley to watch the Warriors play one of their final games as an Oakland team tonight at 6 p.m. In Downtown Berkeley alone, Triple Rock, Spats, Bobby G’s and Cornerstone are all often overflowing with blue-and-gold clad fans. On Wednesday, there were a number of open tables and TVs tuned to the game at Bear’s Food Court, formerly called BurgerMeister, at 2237 Shattuck Ave. Where do you like to watch the Dubs in Berkeley? Tell us in the comments.

THAT REALLY HAPPENED??? The periodic “That Really Happened???” storytelling extravaganza is back at The Monkey House on Friday. This lineup includes the self-identified “internationally unknown French stand-up comedian” Cara Bijl, prolific local performer and writer Don Reed (who can be found on HBO and Netflix as well as at independent Berkeley venues), and more. Reserve seats online — and you’ll receive the address in a confirmation email. The space is located on University Avenue, a few blocks from North Berkeley BART, and the organizers ask for a donation of $10-$20. Friday, June 7, 7: 30 p.m., The Monkey House.

