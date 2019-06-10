Temperatures soared over 90 degrees, but people still flocked to Sunday Streets

Crowds flocked to a car-free Shattuck Avenue on Sunday for the city’s Sunday Streets celebration despite the fact it was the hottest day of 2019. They walked, rode bikes, skated, danced and played from Rose Street in North Berkeley through to University Ave., The Vine Street Block Party took place at the same time so people could also wander along Vine Street from Shattuck to Walnut. Organized by neighborhood business associations, Sunday Streets brings musical performances, food, family-friendly activities and shopping to a rotating set of commercial districts throughout Berkeley during the warm months. The next Sunday Streets is July 14 in downtown Berkeley.

Berkeleyside contributing photographer Nancy Rubin took these photos.