Temperatures soared over 90 degrees, but people still flocked to Sunday Streets

By Berkeleyside staff
Sunday Streets 2019

Crowds flocked to a car-free Shattuck Avenue on Sunday for the city’s Sunday Streets celebration despite the fact it was the hottest day of 2019. They walked, rode bikes, skated, danced and played from Rose Street in North Berkeley through to University Ave., The Vine Street Block Party took place at the same time so people could also wander along Vine Street from Shattuck to Walnut. Organized by neighborhood business associations, Sunday Streets brings musical performances, food, family-friendly activities and shopping to a rotating set of commercial districts throughout Berkeley during the warm months. The next Sunday Streets is July 14 in downtown Berkeley.

Berkeleyside contributing photographer Nancy Rubin took these photos.

Music at Sunday Streets. Photo: Nancy Rubin
Kids play chess at Sunday Streets. Photo: Nancy Rubin
Sunday Streets 2019, Photo: Nancy Rubin
Berkeley Fold Dancers. Photo: Nancy Rubin
Sunday Streets 2019. Photo: Nancy Rubin
Not everyone walked through Sunday Streets. Photo: Nancy Rubin

