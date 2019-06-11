Update: About 7,400 reportedly without power in Berkeley, Oakland

Update, 4:20 p.m. As of the 4:16 p.m. update from PG&E, nearly 7,400 people are without power in the eastern part of the city from about Bancroft Way south past Alcatraz Avenue.

Original story, 4:09 p.m. About 2,000 customers have reportedly lost power south of the UC Berkeley campus and into the Elmwood neighborhood, according to PG&E’s outage map.

The outage began just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. The cause is listed as unknown.

“PG&E has assigned a crew to assess the outage,” according to the outage map. Estimated restoration is 7 p.m.

Monday night, a power outage affected several thousand customers in the same area, according to PG&E’s outage map.

Berkeleyside has asked PG&E for information and will update this post if it becomes available.