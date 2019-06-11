Man hit with new police impersonation charge after trying to pull someone over

An Oakland man who was charged last week with trying to impersonate police in Berkeley and San Leandro has been charged with committing the same offense in Oakland after he used flashing lights to try to pull someone over Sunday, according to police.

Security guard Sergio Taylor, 20, was seen that day by an Oakland police officer “attempting to conduct a traffic stop” using blue and red flashing lights on the dashboard of his gray 2013 Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle pulled over in response to Taylor’s lights, but Taylor then “fled onto the freeway” when OPD tried to stop him to investigate, according to court papers. The officer was unable to catch up with him.

Court papers did not list the time or location of the incident, but Berkeleyside has asked the Oakland Police Department for further detail.

Taylor was charged Tuesday with the misdemeanor crime of impersonating a police officer in Oakland on Sunday, according to court papers. Court records online note that there is an arrest warrant in connection with the case but that Taylor has not been served.

Police have said Taylor has pretended to be a cop in multiple Bay Area cities and that there are open investigations in some of those places.

In May, Berkeley police say Taylor waved a gun at people at Kip’s bar on Telegraph Avenue during efforts to clear the bar after a large fight. San Leandro police arrested Taylor dressed like a police officer at the city’s annual Cherry Festival on June 1. According to SLPD, Taylor had a Taser with him, which is prohibited because of his probation terms.

Wednesday, the Alameda County district attorney’s office charged him in connection with the Berkeley and San Leandro incidents, according to court records. Taylor was released on $30,000 bail and is scheduled for an attorney and plea hearing Thursday in connection with those charges.

A court appearance has not yet been scheduled for the Oakland charge, according to available records online.