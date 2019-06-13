Update: BHS now ‘all clear’ after report of threat from former student

Update, 2:02 p.m. BHS Principal Erin Schweng has reportedly sent an “all clear” message to the BHS community. Schweng asked anyone who is not getting her messages, and believes they are signed up for BHS email alerts, to write to Jana Jandra at janajandra@berkeley.net for help. Berkeleyside will update this post again when more information is available.

Original story, 12:53 p.m. Berkeley High School went on “high alert” on Thursday afternoon after a former student threatened to “come to BHS with the intent to do harm,” according to a message from the principal.

Principal Erin Schweng wrote to the BHS community shortly after noon to share news from the Berkeley Police Department about the former student’s threat.

“I’m writing quickly to let you know that we have just received information from BPD that a former student has made a threat to come to BHS with the intent to do harm,” Schweng wrote in an email. “As a result, we have administrators and safety staff at all perimeter entrances. We know exactly who the student is [and] are letting other visitors in as usual.”

Schweng also noted that BHS “did ask teachers who had classes outside to bring students in as an extra precaution, but right now we are simply on high alert until we hear that BPD has located this person.”

Dismissal happened at 12:40 p.m. as per the normal schedule after BHS determined there was “no reason to believe there is a safety concern,” according to a subsequent email message from the principal to BHS families.

First responders were on site at BHS on Thursday for an unrelated call, Schweng said.