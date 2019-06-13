Berkeley police respond to crash at Dwight Way, Browning Street

A crash Thursday afternoon in West Berkeley left a vehicle on its side after a driver ran into a parked car, according to BPD.

The collision happened just before 3:30 p.m. at Dwight Way and Browning Street in West Berkeley, said Officer Byron White, BPD spokesman. There were some temporary road closures during the emergency response.

The afternoon crash followed a traffic collision Thursday shortly before 11:40 a.m. when a driver reportedly backed into two women — a mother and daughter — walking at the south end of San Pablo Park. At least one of the women was taken by ambulance for a medical assessment.

A pedestrian also was hit Wednesday morning at Center and Milvia streets when a driver struck that person in a crosswalk, White said.

Details about the collisions were not immediately available because the reports have not been completed, he said.

Berkeleyside will update this story when more information is provided.

In other recent collision news, White said that the woman who survived the fatal crash May 31 that killed her sister has been transfered to a burn unit for further treatment. Berkeley police traffic officers are working with the California Highway Patrol to review the data recorder from the Tesla that struck the women’s Ford Fiesta to learn more about what happened. The investigation into that collision continues, White said.