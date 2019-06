The Lorin District once again played host to the Berkeley Juneteenth Festival on Sunday. The event, which celebrates the day that the last former slaves learned of President Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, represents the longest running Juneteenth festival in Northern California. Berkeleyside contributing photographer Nancy Rubin was there to document the celebratory day.

