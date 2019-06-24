Cyclist, 24, seriously injured in North Berkeley crash Sunday night

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sunday’s crash is shown in gold on the map above. The other markers are injury collisions involving cyclists in 2019. Click the button in the upper left to see the legend.

A cyclist was seriously injured in a late-night crash in Berkeley on Sunday but is expected to survive, authorities report.

Just after 11:35 p.m., police responded to Shattuck Avenue and Cedar Street in North Berkeley for a collision involving a motorist and a man on a bicycle, said Berkeley Police spokesman Officer Byron White in response to a Berkeleyside inquiry. The cyclist was westbound on Cedar when a driver heading east struck him as the motorist turned left onto Shattuck to go north, White said.

The cyclist, a 24-year-old man from Berkeley, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver, a 31-year-old Berkeley man, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, White said. White said the cyclist was in stable condition Monday and is expected to recover.

According to a Berkeleyside tally based on preliminary BPD data, there have been nearly 40 injury collisions in the city in 2019, through May, that involved cyclists. (As the department has explained before, it tracks cyclist crashes that involve fixed objects or the roadway as well as those involving vehicles.)

The department does not include injury severity level as part of the data it can share readily. Berkeleyside has asked whether that might be possible to share in the future. In the meantime, see other available data sources to learn more about past Berkeley collisions.

Vehicle crashes Friday, Saturday

Readers also asked Berkeleyside about a vehicle crash Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officers responded to Shattuck Avenue and Haste Street for that collision, which involved two vehicles, said White.

One reader described the scene to Berkeleyside, writing: “A lot of police cars/fire trucks on Shattuck between Dwight Way and Haste. Smashed up white pick-up truck turned sideways closer to Haste.”

White said a vehicle traveling west on Haste had broadsided a southbound vehicle on Shattuck. Both drivers, a 50-year-old Fairfield man and a 25-year-old Oakland man, respectively, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The 25-year-old man sustained a minor injury in the collision, White said.

Berkeleyside also received inquiries about a vehicle crash Saturday night at College Avenue and Stuart Street. Police responded to the area at 11 p.m. for a crash involving two motorists.

According to White, a southbound vehicle on College “swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle” and ran into a parked vehicle: “As a result of the collision, the southbound vehicle overturned. The driver (a 29-year-old Oakland woman) received minor injuries from the collision.”