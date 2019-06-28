Unresponsive man pulled from San Francisco Bay, pronounced dead

A man found floating in the Berkeley Marina on Friday morning was pronounced dead at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, authorities report.

The death is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

First responders got the report, about a person in the water between Skates on the Bay and the Berkeley Yacht Club, in the San Francisco Bay, just before 10:50 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters got to the scene and found the man floating face down near the rocks by Skates, said Battalion Chief Bill Kehoe of the Berkeley Fire Department. Firefighters performed a “shore-based rescue,” laying a ladder on top of the rocks, then sliding the unresponsive man up the ladder on a stretcher.

The man had no pulse and was not breathing, Kehoe said, so firefighters began CPR and used warming techniques on the way to the hospital. But the man never regained consciousness, Kehoe said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Kehoe said the man was in his late 60s.

Berkeley Police Lt. Mike Durbin said the department is doing its standard death investigation.

The Alameda County coroner’s office said it did not have the case yet, so the man’s name was not available.

This story was updated after publication to include a comment from BPD.