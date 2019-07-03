The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley over July Fourth and the weekend

FOURTH AT BERKELEY MARINA Plenty of fireworks; no tanks. What more could you want from a Fourth of July celebration? Well, Berkeley’s own event at the Marina includes a wide variety of free family fun in an alcohol-free environment from noon until 10 p.m. The live entertainment includes Latin funk band Downtown Rhythm, the Berkeley High Jazz Ensemble and (this term is new to me) “Improv-o-linist” Kippy Marks. Plus there’s juggling, magic, a drumming circle, face painters, balloon twisters, photo booth, free Dragon boat rides, live pony rides, a wavy slide and plenty more. The fireworks themselves kick off at 9:35 p.m. If you insist on driving, parking is $20 for cars ($50 large vehicles), cash only. Free bicycle valet parking near the Adventure Playground. Berkeleyside is one of the sponsors of the City of Berkeley celebration. Thursday, July 4, noon to 10 p.m., Berkeley Marina.

ETHNIC DANCE FESTIVAL The 41st annual San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival – the largest and longest-running event of its kind in North America – returns to Zellerbach Hall this weekend and next. The festival features 28 world dance and music groups composed of nearly 500 local artists. The groups represent dance and music from China, Egypt, India, Japan, Lebanon, Liberia, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Republic of Congo, Tahiti, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the US, Venezuela, and West Africa. For all four shows, there is a free, public pre-show performance at 2:10 p.m. on Sproul Plaza. Weekend of July 6-7 and July 13-14, all performances at 3 p.m., Zellerbach Hall.

WORLD CUP The US women will face Netherlands on Sunday in the World Cup final, played in the heat of Lyon. It’s sports, so the unpredictable can always happen. But here’s a guarantee: an enthusiastic crowd will gather at breakfast time on Sunday to watch the game at BAMPFA’s magnificent outdoor screen. It’s a great chance to join fellow fans of Berkeley’s own Alex Morgan, pink-haired Megan Rapinoe (if her hamstring is OK), Christen Press, Rose Lavelle, Lindsay Horan and so many others. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, or keep your legs limber to stand and watch. Morning refreshments will be available from Babette’s screenside pop-up cafe. Sunday, July 7, 8 a.m., BAMPFA outdoor screen, corner of Oxford Street and Addison Street.

FRIDA KAHLO BIRTHDAY MARKET You can celebrate Frida Kahlo’s 112th birthday on Saturday by supporting women artists and artisans at the free Birthday Tianguis at La Peña. According to the cultural center, a tianguis is a traditional open air market and means “market” in the Nahuatl language of the Aztecs. There will be over 40 vendors selling handmade crafts, art, imported goods from Mexico, Guatemala and beyond, and plenty of food stands. Saturday, July 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Ave.

KIDCHELLA This weekend marks the final Kidchella event of summer. Kidchella provides many free activities for children and families to enjoy, including a bubble station, face painting and interactive performances. The music ranges from singlongs to rock-and-roll and lullabies, and is particularly aimed at kids 7 and under. Saturday, July 6, 3-6 p.m., San Pablo Park, 2800 Park St.

