The Berkeley Wire: 07.05.19

- Alameda County judge celebrates 40 years on the bench (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Court rules that Berkeley can warn consumers about cell phone radiation (Los Angeles Times)
- 50 years after desegregation, wide achievement gaps persist in Berkeley (Ed Source)
- Unlicensed contractor accused of taking advantage of 77-year-old (ABC 7)
- Berkeley to consider banning natural gas stoves and heaters (East Bay Express)
- Review: Aurora Theatre's 'The Year of Magical Thinking' (For All Events)
- California could let student-athletes share profits (San Francisco Chronicle)