The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of July 12-14

SUNDAY STREETS The festivities around Sunday Streets encompasses Bastille Day, a pet parade as well as tons of live music. Sunday Streets runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Berkeley, with Shattuck Avenue closed from University Avenue to Durant Avenue. Pedestrians, bikes and scooters are encouraged to roam through the downtown. The second annual pet parade starts at noon at the Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza (register your leashed pet at 11:30 a.m.), ending at the Cornerfest outdoor stage at Durant, where pet owners can strut their pets across the stages for the judges. Sunday, July 14, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Shattuck Avenue downtown.

PET VACCINE CLINIC The Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society has announced a low-cost community vaccine clinic for pets this Saturday. Berkeley Humane will offer a dog flu vaccine for just $15, which includes a free microchip. Other vaccinations for cats and dogs, such as rabies, Bordetella, Panleukopenia and Leptospirosis, along with heartworm treatments, will also be available at a cost of $15-$20. They also come with a microchip. Berkeleyside wrote about the outbreak of canine influenza recently. Saturday, July 13, 9 a.m to 5 p.m., 2700 Ninth St.

KILL MOVE PARADISE Playwright James Ijames was recently featured in The New York Times’ coverage of “Black writers of our time.” His latest play, Kill Move Paradise, opens on Friday at Shotgun Players. It’s described as “a new take on the Elysium of Greek antiquity.” The work was inspired by the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice by a Cleveland police officer, and is set in an imagined afterlife where the spirits of young black men try to figure out how and why they died. According to the review in The Times, “Kill Move Paradise radiates an urgent and hypnotic theatrical energy.” Friday, July 12 through Sunday, August 4, Shotgun Players, 1901 Ashby Ave.

SONOMUSETTE You can’t have enough celebration of Bastille Day (I’m sure plenty of Berkeleyans have always wanted to storm a prison, even if it only held seven prisoners). So you can move on from the Sunday Streets Bastille Day family celebration to a chanteuse and her band at the Freight. SonoMusette features Mimi Pirard, singing French classics (think Piaf and Brel), with Jan Martinelli on upright bass and piano, Robert Lunceford on accordian, Isaac Vandeveer on guitar and bass and Richard Andrews on drums. Sunday, July 14, 7 p.m., Freight and Salvage, 2020 Addison St.

TAMARA HOLMES SERIES Still glowing from the US women’s victory in the World Cup last Sunday? You can cheer on girls playing baseball this weekend in the Tamara Holmes Series, named after the long-time national team stalwart and Albany native. The tournament gives girls aged 7-14 the rare opportunity to play competitive baseball with their peers. In addition to Holmes, Major League Baseball’s first female coach, Justine Siegal, will address the girls during the opening ceremony on Saturday morning. Full schedule on the tournament site. Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 at various baseball fields in University Village.

