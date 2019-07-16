M4.3 earthquake hits Berkeley, East Bay

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Berkeley and the East Bay on Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Service.

Its epicenter was in Contra Costa County, east of Blackhawk and west of Los Vaqueros Reservoir near Morgan Territory Road, according to the USGS. The reservoir is located between Livermore and Brentwood.

The earthquake was recorded at 1:11 p.m., according to the USGS, with a depth of 7.6 miles.

A number of reports came in on Twitter from those who felt the quake in Berkeley.

At first, the quake was reported to be magnitude 4.4, but that was downgraded after a USGS review.

Berkeleyside may update this post as we gather more information.

By 1:25 p.m., the USGS had received 153 reports from people who felt the quake.

Learn more about this earthquake on the USGS website.