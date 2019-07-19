The Berkeley Wire: 07.191.9

- Rigel Robinson calls Fox News' host a 'white supremacist goblin' (The Hill)
- No more manholes as Berkeley rewrites writes gender out of codes (New York Times)
- Samin Nosrat makes Hollywood Reporter list of 'power players' in food media (Mercury News)
- Pupsie Green: The last of the first (Beyond Chron)
- Bicycle mechanic who encouraged boy to throw incendiary device sent to prison (Patch)
- Man arrested at Haas School of Business (Daily Cal)
- New oral histories shine light on Port Chicago disaster (UC Berkeley News)
- Larry Stefl, artist and BHS teacher, dies (Legacy)