The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of July 19-21

APOLLO 11 Full confession: I’ll take any opportunity to use the thrilling images from Apollo 11 50 years ago (it still seems amazing to say, “That photo was taken on the surface of the moon!”). The Chabot Space & Science Center has a full-day celebration of the Apollo 11 mission on Saturday, with hands-on activities for the whole family, scientists from NASA’s Ames Research Center, a countdown to the exact 50th anniversary of the lunar landing (1:18 p.m.), plus plenty of moon-related photos and films. (If the astronauts could go to the moon, Berkeleyside’s It List can stray into Oakland for this one.) Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chabot Space & Science Center, 10000 Skyline Blvd., Oakland.

CAL SAILING One of the nine open house days held by the Cal Sailing Club is this Sunday. If you’ve never sailed on the Bay (or, perhaps, anywhere), it’s a wonderful free opportunity to get out on the water. If you have sailed, it’s still a chance to let the breeze power you across the water. Recall what Ratty said to Mole in Wind in the Willows: “Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing–absolutely nothing–half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.” Rides are first-come, first-served, so aspiring sailors are advised to show up early in the afternoon. Children must by at least five-years-old and accompanied by an adult. Sunday, July 21, 1-4 p.m., Cal Sailing Club, 124 University Ave.

SOLANO ART WALK More than 20 galleries and businesses (which curate their own displays of art) are participating in Saturday’s Solano Art Walk. From Ruby Rugs right at the eastern end of Solano, to Fern’s Garden, through North Berkeley Investment Partners, to Thousand Oaks Art, to Art Thou, all the way to La Crema on the corner of San Pablo Avenue (and many more), visitors will be able to stroll the avenue, popping in to enjoy art, food, drink and music. Saturday, July 20, 4-7 p.m., Solano Avenue.

MARY MAGDALEN FESTIVAL St. Mary Magdalen Church in North Berkeley has a free festival throughout the weekend. There’s a conference on Saint Mary Magdalen on Saturday, a choral concert of baroque and renaissance works dedicated to Mary Magdalen at noon on Sunday, and chalk art for children following the concert. Events throughout the day on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2005 Berryman St.

BORDERLESS BAND You have to admire the origin story of the Borderless Band. “Last year, three Persian musicians embarked on a journey to bring the music of their home country to North America… However, when the project was only beginning, two of the musicians, Kourosh Babaei (who lives in Canada) and Homayuon Nasiri (who lives in Iran) were unable to come to the USA because President Trump’s Travel Ban prevented them from applying for a visa. Though we had already planned concerts in San Francisco, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, and New York City, we had to cancel them all.” So you won’t see Babaei and Nasiri, but at the Freight on Saturday night you can hear cello player, singer and composer Mike Block, together with Jonathan Jones, Mihael Nesuda, Ali Montazeri and Yahya Alkhansa taking traditional forms of music and renewing them for modern audiences. Saturday, July 20, 8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St.

