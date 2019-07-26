Berkeley Fire Department rescue swimmers pull woman from bay

Rescue swimmers from the Berkeley Fire Department pulled a 35-year-old woman from the San Francisco Bay on Thursday night, authorities report.

It was the first operation for the department’s rescue boat, said Berkeley Fire Chief Dave Brannigan.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Berkeley Marina at about 10:10 p.m. to help the woman, who had fallen from the Berkeley pier “and was calling for help.” The Berkeley Police Department also responded, Brannigan said.

The fire department sent multiple rescue swimmers into the water from the pier and launched its rescue boat as well. The swimmers “rescued the woman and the boat brought them all safely to shore,” Brannigan said.

Firefighters took the woman to a local hospital for treatment.

Her city of residence was not immediately available.

The Berkeley pier has been closed since 2015 due to structural issues.