Berkeley police arrest Hayward teen after early morning Elmwood crash

By Emilie Raguso
Police responded to a vehicle crash at Woolsey Street and College Avenue early Saturday morning. Photo: Peter Sussman

A young man from Hayward is in custody Saturday after police say he crashed his Acura sedan into another vehicle, struck a fence and ended up on the lawn of a home in Berkeley’s Elmwood neighborhood.

Berkeley police officers responded just after 1:45 a.m. Saturday to reports of a collision at College Avenue and Woolsey Street, said Lt. Peter Hong, in response to a Berkeleyside inquiry. Police found an Acura sedan with five occupants, Hong said, which had run into a Jeep heading north on College, hit the fence, then came to rest in a yard in the 2700 block of Woolsey. Based on preliminary information, the Acura had been eastbound on Woolsey when the collision took place, Hong said.

Saturday crash at Woolsey Street and College Avenue. Photo: Peter Sussman

The driver “plowed through a fence into a tree” at the northeast corner of the intersection, one neighbor told Berkeleyside on Twitter. “Thunderous sound woke neighbors a block away.” He said there were several young men scattered around the Acura after the crash “looking dazed.”

Several people in the Acura, including its driver, had minor injuries as a result of the collision, Hong said.


Police arrested the driver, 19-year-old Edwin Gonzalez of Hayward, on suspicion of driving under the influence causing great bodily injury, DUI while under 21 years old, and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or more.

As of Saturday afternoon, Gonzalez remained in custody at Berkeley Jail with a bail of $150,367, according to jail records online. He is scheduled for arraignment at Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland on Wednesday.

