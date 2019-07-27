Berkeley police arrest Hayward teen after early morning Elmwood crash

A young man from Hayward is in custody Saturday after police say he crashed his Acura sedan into another vehicle, struck a fence and ended up on the lawn of a home in Berkeley’s Elmwood neighborhood.

Berkeley police officers responded just after 1:45 a.m. Saturday to reports of a collision at College Avenue and Woolsey Street, said Lt. Peter Hong, in response to a Berkeleyside inquiry. Police found an Acura sedan with five occupants, Hong said, which had run into a Jeep heading north on College, hit the fence, then came to rest in a yard in the 2700 block of Woolsey. Based on preliminary information, the Acura had been eastbound on Woolsey when the collision took place, Hong said.

The driver “plowed through a fence into a tree” at the northeast corner of the intersection, one neighbor told Berkeleyside on Twitter. “Thunderous sound woke neighbors a block away.” He said there were several young men scattered around the Acura after the crash “looking dazed.”

Several people in the Acura, including its driver, had minor injuries as a result of the collision, Hong said.

Police arrested the driver, 19-year-old Edwin Gonzalez of Hayward, on suspicion of driving under the influence causing great bodily injury, DUI while under 21 years old, and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or more.

As of Saturday afternoon, Gonzalez remained in custody at Berkeley Jail with a bail of $150,367, according to jail records online. He is scheduled for arraignment at Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland on Wednesday.