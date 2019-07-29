Berkeley’s 34th Kite Festival fills the sky with a swirl of colors

Berkeley held the 34th annual Kite Festival at Cesar Chavez Park on Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of people took advantage of the warm and breezy weather to send brightly colored kites into the sky. There were long lines for the shuttle buses from Golden Gate Fields, (one person tweeted the wait was an hour) which prompted complaints, and some said they were disturbed by the copious heaps of trash along Frontage Road. Those gripes didn’t dampen the enthusiasm and fun that many had during the day. Photographer Av Goldstein took these pictures. Check out more wonderful photos on Instagram.

