Shop Talk: Nikki Borodi Apparel; SLP; Sunshine Health and Wellness; Neeko

NIKKI BORODI APPAREL A new clothing boutique is now open on Adeline Street in southwest Berkeley as part of Adelines Lab, an incubator that supports local artists and arts organizations. Owner Nikki Borodi sells custom-made apparel and will soon be launching a line of “fun and flashy” leggings. “I use mainly vintage materials to upcycle vests and jackets making one of a kind power pieces. Each garment is co-created with the client to allow them to express themselves in a new and unique way,” Borodi said. Borodi, who relocated to the East Bay from New York City, is also a performance artist and singer/songwriter who has performed locally at The Ivy Room. “I’m excited to meet new folks and create projects for people that make them feel empowered, excited and more creatively expressed,” Borodi said about her new venture. Nikki Borodi Apparel, 3140 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Berkeley 94703. Tel: 917-449-5268. Hours vary, walk-ins or by appointment. An opening party is in the works for a later date. Connect on Facebook and Instagram.

SLP The residential real estate firm has moved into the former space of McGuire’s Real Estate in the Elmwood. SLP, which stands for Soma Luxury Properties, opened its first office in San Francisco 28 years ago. Owner and primary broker, John F. Valdez, opened his doors in Berkeley on July 22 and is now hiring experienced agents. Valdez said he just had his first child at age 52 and is moving his family to Berkeley. “The entire East Bay is just a booming community that my family wants to be a part of,” he said. SLP is a minority-owned company that has been in business for 30 years. “We act as a kind of ‘concierge service’ for our clients,” Valdez said. “We freshen up and remodel, stage with furniture and sell for our clients — essentially we do it all in one firm as we are also general contractors with multiple contractors licenses,” he added. Valdez is currently executive director of the SOMA Neighborhood Association in San Francisco where his first office is still located. SLP; 2991 College Ave., Berkeley, 94705. Tel: 510-990-2221. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SUNSHINE HEALTH AND WELLNESS A new store in the Elmwood, Sunshine Health and Wellness, has taken up business in the space formerly home to the Versailles Nail Spa, which relocated across the street. With a soft opening on July 27, the company is owned by husband and wife team Ajay and Maggie Rayasam, and offers an array of health products and services. The business, founded in San Francisco in 1990, was originally located in the Financial District. The couple decided to relocate the business to Berkeley in order to expand and to be closer to their home. The couple chose the neighborhood specifically for its support of small, local and family-owned businesses. Sunshine Health and Wellness offers all natural supplements, health-related products and technologies including infrared light therapy, holistic health services and nutrition consulting. Maggie has a background in personal training and nutrition and has competed twice in national fitness competitions for the National Physique Committee (NPC). Ajay has been an Olympic power lifter and athlete for many years and won first place at the 2019 Boss of NorCal USA Powerlifting Competition. “We are both passionate about natural health and wellness and are excited to share our learning and experience with you.” The shop plans to host events on Infrared Light Therapy, Bulletproof Coffee, CBD, acupuncture, biohacking, brain and mood stimulation and other alternative health topics. Sunshine Health and Wellness, 2980 College Ave., Ste. 2A, (near Ashby), Berkeley 94705. Tel: 510-356-4015. Open Tues. – Sun., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

NEEKO The women’s clothing boutique on San Pablo Avenue has closed. After a series of sales in June, owner Ash Ford announced the official closing to the store’s customers in a Facebook post on June 21. Neeko was in business in West Berkeley since 2016. Reviews on Yelp described the store as providing affordable and fashionable clothing for women and unique objets d’art. Neeko, 2505 San Pablo Ave. (at Dwight Way), Berkeley 94702.

