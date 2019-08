Berkeley supports a surprising variety of wildlife. But, in May 2019, a United Nations report predicted 1 million species are bound for extinction. Berkeleyside set out to discover which animals are threatened in our own backyard.

In the first of our five-part Edge Of Extinction video series, we meet the western pond turtles. Although these beloved creatures seem to be doing well, appearances can be deceptive.

Featured photo: Jerry Kirkhart/CC