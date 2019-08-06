Man, woman stabbed early Tuesday morning at downtown Berkeley BART

A man and woman were stabbed while riding the escalator from the downtown Berkeley BART station up to Shattuck Avenue early Tuesday morning, BART reports.

Their conditions were not available Tuesday afternoon but BART spokesman Jim Allison said both are expected to survive. The victims, who were traveling together, were riding the escalator up to BART’s main exit on Shattuck Avenue, at Center Street, when the attack happened at 12:50 a.m.

The 36-year-old woman was taken to Oakland’s Highland Hospital, the regional trauma center, and the 27-year-old man was taken to Alta Bates, Allison said. Their cities of residence were not immediately available.

Allison said the assailant fled on a bicycle. He was described as a black man, 20-25 years old with a slim build and medium complexion. He was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants with a black stripe down the leg, and dark shoes.

Allison said BART police are working to determine whether the attack was random or targeted. Investigators have not been able to interview the victims, who remain in the hospital. The victims were undergoing treatment when police first attempted to speak with them, Allison said. Police are also reviewing surveillance footage as part of the investigation.

Authorities are working to identify the assailant and plan to release surveillance images to other law enforcement agencies as part of that effort. BART does not plan to release those images to the public at this time, Allison said.

As part of the investigation, BART notified the federal Transportation Security Operations Center, in line with BART policy when there’s any kind of violent crime in a BART station, Allison said.

BART asks anyone with information about the case to call BART PD at 510-464-7000.