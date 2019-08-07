The Edge of Extinction, Part 3: Bees in a squeeze

Berkeley supports a surprising variety of wildlife. But, in May 2019, a United Nations report predicted 1 million species are bound for extinction. Berkeleyside set out to discover which animals are threatened in our own backyard.

In the third of our five-part Edge Of Extinction video series, we talk to experts about urban bees which are threatened by the use of chemicals, loss of habitat and the climate crisis.

Part 1: Turtles in Trouble

‎Part 2: The best-laid plans of mice and men

Part 3: Bees in a squeeze