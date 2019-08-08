The Berkeley Wire: 08.08.19

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Overlooked no more: William Byron Rumford obituary (New York Times)
- Lyft hit with $200K penalty for shortage of shared bikes (KQED)
- Victims in BART stabbings argued with suspect beforehand (CBS Local)
- Tony-connected actors cast in Berkeley Rep play by Avett Brothers (Playbill)
- Satire: Scientists invent contact lens that blurs any opposing opinon (Babylon Bee)
- UC Berkeley graduates the most start-up founders (Crunch Base)