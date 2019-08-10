Shots fired Friday night into car on Regent Street

Berkeley police are investigating gunshots that were fired around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Regent Street. The bullets shattered a car’s windows.

No one appears to have been struck by the bullets, which “riddled” the car, according to Lt. Peter Hong of the Berkeley Police Department. Officers canvassed the area, which is a half block from People’s Park, and checked local hospitals, he said.

The owner of the dark sedan told police he did not know why shots might have been fired at his car.

Ted Friedman, a Berkeleyside contributing photographer, said he heard four to five gunshots. When he went to Regent Street he spoke to two 24-year-old former UC Berkeley students who told him they were minutes away from getting into the 2004 BMW. They told Friedman they “consider ourselves lucky.”

Correction: This story originally said she shots were on Hillegass Avenue. The incident took place on Regent Street.