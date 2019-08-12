BFD respond to fire in West Berkeley

Berkeley Fire Department responded to a fire on Eastshore Highway, at Harrison, in West Berkeley Monday afternoon.

The first call came in to BFD at 3:39 p.m. and firefighters were on scene within a few minutes, according to BFD Assistant Chief Keith May. May told Berkeleyside the fire probably started in a homeless encampment. He said it seemed to have burned a telephone pole but he didn’t think there was serious damage.

Kathryn Javandel, who shared a photo of the fire on Twitter with Berkeleyside, said it looked like a tent had caught fire from the inside. “A man was standing nearby yelling. After I passed by, I saw firefighters and police coming the other way, heading to the fire,” she wrote on Twitter.

BFD is investigating damage to nearby buildings.