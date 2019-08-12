It’s Berkeleyside’s 10th birthday! Join us in celebrating

Berkeleyside was launched 10 years ago, when three friends, all journalists, figured Berkeley was lacking a local paper and set out to fill the gap.

While the modest blog that was Berkeleyside in October 2009 bears little resemblance to the award-winning news site you read today, its mission and values remain constant: to provide high-quality local reporting and create a forum for an engaged, civic-minded community.

The Berkeleyside team is proud we’ve made it this far, not least because the nationwide local journalism crisis has seen many communities increasingly deprived of accountability reporting, which is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy.

We are marking our 10-year milestone in two ways and you can be part of both:

Berkeleyside Party on a Farm

We’re throwing a special anniversary party at Urban Adamah in West Berkeley on Saturday, Sept. 7, 6-9 p.m., for all the wonderful Berkeleyside readers who support our journalism by being Berkeleyside members. There’ll be pizzas fresh from the brick oven from Lucia’s; tasty bites from Vik’s Chaat; delicious wine and beer; live music, farm tours, dancing and more. We alerted members about the party in their July members newsletter and will be sending more details soon. (There’s still time to RSVP — the link is in that July 31 email.) If you’re not a member and would like to support us and join us at the party, sign up as a member and then send an email to publishers@berkeleyside.com, subject header Members Party and we’ll get you on the guest list.

Berkeleyside Magazine

We’re doing something transgressive for our anniversary: a one-time-only print publication.

The commemorative magazine will highlight the biggest events of the past 10 years in Berkeley and make some predictions about the future, too. It will include essays from some great Berkeley writers (you’ll know them!), features on the East Bay food scene, gorgeous original photography and illustrations, and much more.

We’ll be mailing the magazine to all Berkeleyside members, it will be available online and at select local bookstores. It’s going to be very special and you can be part of the Berkeleyside Magazine:

Take space : Local businesses and organizations are taking space in the magazine to congratulate Berkeleyside, mark a milestone of their own, or simply promote their brand or cause. Join those who have already booked space, including BAMPFA, several local real estate companies, Chez Panisse, local private schools, Jetton Construction, Berkeley Rep, Freight & Salvage, Draw Billiards and Eureka! Email Colleen@berkeleyside.com to learn more.

: Local businesses and organizations are taking space in the magazine to congratulate Berkeleyside, mark a milestone of their own, or simply promote their brand or cause. Join those who have already booked space, including BAMPFA, several local real estate companies, Chez Panisse, local private schools, Jetton Construction, Berkeley Rep, Freight & Salvage, Draw Billiards and Eureka! Email Colleen@berkeleyside.com to learn more. Buy a brick : Individuals who would like to get their name in print and congratulate Berkeleyside can have their very own brick in our “celebratory wall” and include a message. Buy your brick here.

: Individuals who would like to get their name in print and congratulate Berkeleyside can have their very own brick in our “celebratory wall” and include a message. Buy your brick here. Pre-order the magazine: Want to be sure to secure a copy or two of the commemorative magazine (cover price: $12)? Send an email to publishers@berkeleyside.com, subject line “Magazine pre-order” and we’ll be sure to reserve one or more for you.