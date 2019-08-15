The Berkeley Wire: 08.15.19

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Former reporter David Bank releases tapes of interview with Jeffrey Epstein (Bloomberg)
- How Aileycamp enriches the life of children through dance (Culture Shot)
- Berkeley pursues fire safety plans, drills (Daily California)
- Pinkey and Res's packs a lot of soul into a kiosk (East Bay Express)
- UC Berkeley to mark 400th anniversary of US slavery (UC Berkeley News)
- Whistleblower alleges air district destroyed files concerning Pacific Steel Casting (East Bay Express)
- Pastor Michael McBride, co-founder of Black Church PAC, to interview presidential candidates (Atlanta Journal & Constitution)