The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Aug. 16-18

BARK AND MEOW It’s the seventh annual Bark (and Meow) Around the Block at Berkeley Humane on Saturday. The organization partners with 15 other rescue organizations and shelters each year, so there will be more than 150 animals medically cleared for adoption and ready to go home. Bark and Meow is a family- and pet-friendly event, featuring local vendors, live music, food trucks from Off the Grid, beer and wine, games and raffle prizes. And adoption fees are waived or reduced, encouraging adoption on the day. “Our shelter is filled to capacity with wonderful dogs and cats,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Berkeley Humane’s Executive Director. “We invite everyone who is thinking about opening their homes and hearts to a new pet to join us this Saturday.” Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Berkeley Humane, 2700 Ninth St.

LITTLE VILLAGE BENEFIT Little Village Foundation is a non-profit cultural producer and record label that searches out, discovers, records and produces American roots artists who might never be revealed to the masses. On Saturday night at the Freight & Salvage, Little Village is presenting an extraordinary range of musicians and performers, including the youthful Mariachi Mestizo from Delano in the Central Valley, 97-year-old park ranger Betty Reid Soskin, poet Saida Dahir, a Muslim Somali refugee from Salt Lake City who is starting at UC Berkeley this fall, and Skip the Needle (“If Sly Stone, Jimi Hendrix, Chrissie Hynde and Chaka cloned a baby, this band would be the result”). Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St.

HONEYLAND When Rialto Cinemas Elmwood scheduled its presentation of Honeyland, the most decorated film out of this year’s Sundance Festival, it decided it needed a “bee positive” event. Here’s the blurb for the award-winning Turkish film: “Honeyland is an epic, visually stunning portrait of the delicate balance between nature and humanity that has something sweet for everyone.” So for the Saturday evening showing, the Elmwood has partnered with the Alameda County Beekeepers Association to have goods for sale and a raffle with prizes donated by Mrs. Dalloway’s Books and Urban Beekeeper Honey. And there’s a Q&A session with bee experts after the film. Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m., Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, 2966 College Ave.

WOODSTOCK 50 You might have heard it’s the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Ashkenaz kicked off its own celebrations on Wednesday night with a Grateful Dead tribute, but there’s plenty going on this weekend. On Friday night, Lunafish will be performing a special Woodstock set; on Saturday, San Francisco Airship will be channelling Jefferson Airplane; and on Sunday, Kyra Gordon presents her one-woman tribute to Janis – both Joplin and Ian. Friday, Aug. 16, Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18, all at 8 p.m., Ashkenaz, 1317 San Pablo Ave.

THE ALPHABET ROCKERS On Saturday afternoon, Monteverde School is holding a benefit concert with Oakland’s Grammy-nominated The Alphabet Rockers and Berkeley’s Sara Lovell. The all-ages show has a modest ticket price and all proceeds go the school’s community scholarship fund (oh, and there’s a bakesale as well!). Saturday, Aug. 17, 4 p.m., St. John’s Presbyterian Church, 2727 College Ave.

Don’t miss these other events covered on Berkeleyside:

Brazilian jazz with the San-São Trio

John Fisher’s ‘A History of World War II’ at The Marsh entertains and enlightens