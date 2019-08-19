The Berkeley Wire: 08.19.19

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- UC Berkeley has 6K parking spaces but only 1 EV charger (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley's "Big People" sculptures coming down (NBC Bay Area)
- Cal wants to develop Moffett Field with Ames Research Center (Daily Cal)
- Bay Area cities poised to follow Berkeley's natural gas ban (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Video: Berkeley's farm stand at Downtown BART Plaza (Daily Cal)
- Chez Panisse alumni open casual lunch counter spot (San Francisco Chronicle)