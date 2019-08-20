Man in critical condition after being found with severe head injuries in Southside Berkeley

A man who was found on Channing Way with major injuries in the early hours Tuesday was taken to hospital and is now in critical condition, according to Berkeley Police.

The cause of the injuries has yet to be confirmed and no suspect has been found. UC Police described the incident as “assault with a deadly weapon” in a Nixle alert put out Tuesday around 8 a.m.

Officer Byron White, a spokesman for the Berkeley Police Department, told Berkeleyside that BPD officers were flagged down about an injured man on the steps of 2425 Channing Way, at Telegraph, at 1:56 a.m. The man, who was around 40-50 years’ old, was unconscious and had serious head injuries, White said.

“He was bleeding profusely and it was difficult to determine what caused it,” White said.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

BPD is asking that anyone who has information about this incident contact BPD’s Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741.