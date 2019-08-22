The Berkeley Wire: 08.22.19

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Berkeley native Darmouth astronomer, discovers new planet (Dartmouth News)
- Berkeley may be the next city to decriminalize psychedelics (Filter Mag)
- 'Adulting' is now a class you can take at UC Berkeley (SFGate)
- A Look Back: UC's postwar construction planned in 1944 (East Bay Times)
- Watch as thousands of new Cal students form shape of a bear (UC Berkeley News)
- Women-only STEM programs under attack for discriminating against men (Los Angeles Times)