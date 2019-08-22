William Edward Wilkins, devoted husband, father and public servant

William Edward (Bill) Wilkins, Feb. 11, 1945 – Aug. 7, 2019

William Edward (Bill) Wilkins, devoted husband, father and public servant was born Feb. 11, 1945 in Greenville, North Carolina to Poppy Wilkins and Willie Wilkins. He was raised in a loving home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with his younger sister and brother.

Bill was drafted to the United States army to serve during the Vietnam War. He returned to the United States and pursued his BA and MPA from California State University, Dominguez Hills.

A few years after moving to Los Angeles, Bill met and married Gertrude Jones Wilkins, the love of his life, whom he was married to for 45 years. They raised three beautiful children, Adrienne Michelle Cobb (Andrew), Brandon Chase Wilkins and Samantha Ashley Wilkins. A proud father, Bill was the backbone of his family and a constant source of comfort and compassion.

Dedicated to his work, Bill was the Executive Director for the Berkeley Housing Authority, HUD Public Housing Director, Chicago Hub, and the Housing Director of the City of Oxnard, among other posts.

Following his passion for public service, Bill was a volunteer with the First Tee Program in Ventura County, a golf program mentoring youth. An avid golfer, Bill was also a member of the Pro Duffers. An intellectually leaning man, Bill loved reading, photography and traveling with his family.

One could fill a page with accolades befitting of Bill – generous, handsome, loving, thoughtful, and onward – he was the most reliable and honorable man to those blessed to know him and love him.

Bill is survived by his wife, Gertrude; his children, Adrienne, Brandon, and Samantha; his grandchildren, Jadin, Javanni, Ahbree Ann, AJ, Chase and Nevaeh; his sister Bobby Pearl Foote-Wilkins; and his brother, Michael Wilkins; and a host of cousins and close friends.

Memorial services will be conducted in Richmond, California on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gall Bladder Cancer Research are encouraged.