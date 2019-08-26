Schools

Captured in photos: Berkeley High All Class Reunion Picnic 2019

By Berkeleyside staff
Art Williams (class of 1995), Jamal Williams (1989) and Malik Cooper (1995) at the 2019 Berkeley High All Class Reunion Picnic at San Pablo Park on Saturday, Aug. 24 . Photo: Jerome Paulos

The fifth biennial Berkeley High School All Class Reunion Picnic took place at San Pablo Park on Saturday. (Read more about it in our story from last week.) Who better to capture the event than Jerome Paulos, a hobby photographer, sophomore at Berkeley High School and staff photographer and editor for the Berkeley High Jacket?

Charles Allen
Charles Allen (1980). Photo: Jerome Paulos
Debbi Deal Kagawa
Debbi Deal Kagawa (1969). Photo: Jerome Paulos
Jerome Leonard (1972) and his grand-daughter Luna on Paco the horse.
Jerome Leonard (1972) and his grand-daughter Luna on Paco the horse. Photo: Jerome Paulos
Cheryl Howard (1971) and Pat Williams (1970).
Cheryl Howard (1971) and Pat Williams (1970). Photo: Jerome Paulos
Gwen Jones
Gwen Jones (1973). Photo: Jerome Paulos
Jay Smith
Jay Smith (1976). Photo: Jerome Paulos
Brinda Turner
Event organizer Brinda Turner (1971). Photo: Jerome Paulos
L.C. Stephens and Linda Simon
L.C. Stephens (1968) and Linda Simon (1966). Photo: Jerome Paulos
Gloria Lyons
Gloria Lyons (1962). Photo: Jerome Paulos
Toni Browne-McCree (1982), Stony McCree (1982), Hank Jones (1981) and Kolby Jones (2025). Photo: Jerome Paulos
Photo: Jerome Paulos
Ronald Pelley (1975) and Lynda Thomas (1975). Photo: Jerome Paulos
The Dapper Shindig Band. Photo: Jerome Paulos
Photo: Jerome Paulos
From left to right, top to bottom: Bart Fong (1965), Tamir Luqman (1965), Vern McCalla (1965), Wilton Lee (1965), Darryl Bartlow (1965), Thelette A Bennett (1965) and Erica Lee (1965). Photo: Jerome Paulos
Photo: Jerome Paulos
Diana Yovino-Young (1984) and Ceci Bowman (1984). Photo: Jerome Paulos

