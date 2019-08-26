Shop Talk: Rocket Restaurant Resource; Tika; Jigsaw

ROCKET RESTAURANT RESOURCE After 10 years in business, the restaurant supply warehouse is closing. “Following a lengthy divorce, I just don’t have it in me anymore to continue,” owner Daniel Austin said. The business will spend September cleaning up the books, getting deposits back and generally shutting things down. “I have learned so much about failure in the last few months it’s impossible to describe. Thank you to all of our customers and friends,” Austin said. The store, which sold an array of kitchen and restaurant supplies and also hosted cooking lessons, will close on Aug. 31. There are clearance signs on the doors. Rocket Restaurant Resource, 2940 7th St. (at Potter), Berkeley 94710. Tel: 510-859-6950.

TIKA A new clothing store is opening in the space formerly occupied by Persimmon, which closed in May. Husband and wife owners Aaron and Namgyal Choedon Newton also own Yaza on Solano Avenue, in business since 2016. Tika opened for business on Aug. 9. The word tika means blessing and Namgyal said she feels blessed to be able to continue the tradition started by Persimmon by providing a gathering place for women along with quality unique products. “Thanks to (Persimmon’s former owner) Brigitte’s generous guidance, we will be carrying many of the same clothing lines as our predecessor. We will also have some exciting new lines to honor our own aesthetic,” Newton said. Tika, 904 The Alameda (at Solano), Berkeley 94707. Tel: 510-882-3317. Open Mon. – Sat., 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Sun., 1 to 5 p.m.

JIGSAW The women’s clothing boutique on Fourth Street will be closing its doors on Aug. 31, with a sale on now until closing. The retailer, based in the UK, is closing all of its stores in the US. Owner John Robinson launched his company with its first store in Brighton, England in 1970 and expanded internationally, including seven stores in the Bay Area. The chain has gone through a number of leadership changes in the past two years, and the current leadership decided to shift its focus away from U.S. operations, a clerk at the store told Berkeleyside. Jigsaw, 1842 Fourth St., Berkeley 94710. Tel: 510-540-1144. Connect on Facebook.

