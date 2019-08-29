Truck driver hits fire hydrant in South Berkeley; water shoots into the air

A large truck struck a fire hydrant Thursday morning in South Berkeley at Ashby Avenue and Sacramento Street, creating a huge geyser in front of Biofuel Oasis and slowing down traffic.

Assistant Berkeley Fire Chief Keith May said the truck hit the hydrant just before 8:47 a.m. and firefighters were on scene at 8:52 a.m. The truck sheared off the hydrant, and water spewed up into the air.

May said firefighters would work to shut off the water and call the East Bay Municipal Utility District to repair the hydrant.

BPD also had some personnel at the scene. As of 9:15 a.m., the water had been turned off, BPD said. Some community members said westbound traffic on Ashby was closed due to the hydrant crash, but Berkeleyside could not confirm this as of publication time.