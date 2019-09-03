Crash Map: Injuries to cyclists or pedestrians in Berkeley in July

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Berkeley police handled at least 10 crashes in July that resulted in injuries to pedestrians or cyclists, according to preliminary data obtained by Berkeleyside.

Click the box at the upper left of the map to see the legend

That includes three injury crashes where drivers struck pedestrians and seven involving cyclists. Berkeleyside put them on an interactive map.* Orange markers on the map above show pedestrian injury crashes. Blue markers show collisions involving cyclists. Berkeleyside also mapped the 17 vehicle crashes that resulted in injuries to motorists (purple and yellow markers).

At least three other collisions during the month, which may or may not have involved injuries, are still pending, so Berkeleyside could not review them.

So far this year, one pedestrian has been killed and 88 have been injured in crashes in the city of Berkeley, BPD reported Tuesday.

In January, there were an estimated 30 injury crashes: 19 involved pedestrians and 11 involved cyclists. In February, there were 24: 14 with pedestrians and 10 with cyclists. In March, there were at least 13 injury crashes: nine where drivers struck pedestrians and four involving cyclists. In April, there were 17: 11 involving pedestrians and six involving cyclists. In May, there were 18: 13 injury crashes where drivers struck pedestrians and five involving cyclists. In June, there were at least eight: five where drivers struck pedestrians and three involving cyclists.

All of the injury crashes in July that involved pedestrians or cyclists took place during daylight hours.

Last year in July there were 27 injury crashes that involved pedestrians or cyclists, according to BPD data.

Read more about traffic safety. Please let Berkeleyside know about serious crashes if you see them.

A number of readers have pointed out that people walk and bike in Berkeley at much higher rates than in many other cities, meaning it’s actually safer to get around in Berkeley even if raw numbers for injury crashes may sometimes be higher than those elsewhere.

Berkeleyside has also asked the city whether it’s possible to get data related to injury severity on a monthly basis. Stay tuned for updates.

All that is known at this time is that BPD’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team has been called out at least seven times in 2019. In 2018, the team was called out at least four times. Currently, the department does not track those deployments.

More resources

Want to dig deeper into traffic safety data? Check out these resources.

* Please note: BPD said its list may be incomplete because not all the reports are done and because some of the incidents are tracked separately. Bicycle crashes could potentially involve fixed objects or the roadway rather than vehicles.