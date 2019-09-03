The Berkeley Wire: 09.03.19

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Anti-Marxism rally interrupted by loud protests (KRON 4)
- 34-year-old flower shop relocates to Sproul Plaza (Daily Californian)
- UC Berkeley chancellor confronts diversity, housing challenges (San Francisco Chronicle)
- BHS diversity and ambition shine at all-class alumni picnic (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Huawei boosted research spending at Berkeley before sanctions, documents show (The Information)
- UC Berkeley considering online portal tracking student mental health (Daily Californian)
- Beauty shop Chateau Mae aims to diversify skin care in Berkeley (Daily Californian)
- Heavy music mavericks return to Berkeley’s Cornerstone ( KPIX5)
- From Chez Panisse to Silicon Valley: Podcast explores UC Berkeley’s undeniable influence (Berkeley Library)
- Hundreds gather for symposium marking 400th anniversary of slave ship arrival (UC Berkeley News)
- Meet Linda Burton, new dean of social welfare (UC Berkeley News)