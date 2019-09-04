Update: Police arrest 2 at Berkeley border after report of man with gun

Berkeley and Oakland police closed several blocks near the city border Wednesday afternoon due to a report about an armed man in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Berkeley.
Officer Byron White, BPD spokesman, said the initial report that came in shortly before 1 p.m. described a man “standing in a window waving around a gun.” The location, on MLK between 61st and 6nd streets, is on the Berkeley-Oakland border.
OPD got there first and set up a perimeter, White said. Officers detained two people, he said, but no details about them were immediately available.
On-duty members of BPD’s Special Response Team — what other law enforcement agencies call a SWAT team — responded to the block and searched the area. They found a rifle, White said. No injuries were reported.
White said both of the arrested individuals are facing weapon-related allegations.
Detectives were at the scene, as of about 4 p.m., and will remain there for the next couple of hours due to the ongoing investigation. White said at that time that the roadway had reopened.
According to a BPD Nixle alert, “at about 12:53 pm, the Oakland Police Department received a call about a man armed with a gun on the 3300 block of MLK Jr. Way [in Berkeley]. The Oakland Police Department was able to set-up a perimeter around the building and detained two suspects. On-duty members of the Berkeley Police Department’s Special Response Team searched the building and have determined that there is no on-going threat to the community.”
Martin Luther King Jr. Way was closed, as of about 2:20 p.m. “for all vehicle and pedestrian traffic between 61st Street and 62nd Street—northbound MLK Jr Way traffic is being held at Adeline Street.”
Tuesday night, the Berkeley City Council will return to action after its summer break to consider proposals about the possibility of a new RV park on University Avenue and the decriminalization of psychedelic plants, updates on street paving efforts and football game day parking fines, and more.
Council has not had a regular meeting since July 23, when the summer recess began.
One item on the agenda that’s already drawn public interest is a proposal from Councilman Rigel Robinson and Councilwoman Cheryl Davila to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms and other “entheogenic plants.” (Oakland did it in June.) The current proposal would “restrict” city money and resources from being used to “assist in the enforcement of laws imposing criminal penalties for the use and possession of Entheogenic Plants by adults” who are at least 21. As proposed, the item would go to the Community Health Commission before coming back to the Berkeley City Council later for a vote.
Paving and parking are big themes on Tuesday night’s agenda. According to the city, by the end of fiscal year 2023, Berkeley will have spent about $43 million to pave about 20 miles of its streets. The bulk of those streets are residential. Overall, the city has about 216 miles of public streets, according to the staff report. A list of streets to be rehabbed is included in the report, too. (See Berkeleyside’s paving map from June.)
In a related item, Councilwoman Lori Droste has asked the city to add Panoramic Hill and blocks nearby to the area covered by the enhanced game day parking rules. Upcoming home games are scheduled for Sept. 14, Sept. 27, Oct. 19, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.
In more parking news, the budget for the city’s new Center Street parking garage increased by about $474,000 — to a total cost of about $39 million — because inspections “identified a number of omissions and deficiencies to the original contract documents that were required to be corrected before occupancy was allowed.” The problems required additional work by the contractor, C. Overaa & Co., which was done on overtime to get the garage up and running. “Extra work was also required to correct ADA accessibility, and signage issues,” the city reported.
A city-owned vacant lot at 1281 University Ave., near the West Street pathway, is the focus of several council items. The Housing Advisory Commission (HAC) has asked the city to put out a request for proposals for housing at the site where at least half of the units would be “restricted to 50% AMI or below households, with consideration given to accommodations that serve unhoused or homeless households, including nontraditional living arrangements such as tiny homes and that Council consider interim use for the site for housing purposes.”
The historic Kenney Cottage used to be located on the parcel, but it was moved, according to the staff report. The city received two proposals for housing on the site last year, but both fell through. One envisioned 28 units while the other suggested “16 studios targeting 20-30% AMI and providing on-site homeless services.” The HAC would like the city to ask the community for more proposals now.
In the meantime, the city’s Homeless Commission has asked the city to consider letting eight to 10 RV dwellers — “or as many as the property can safely accommodate” — live on the property at 1281 University. The city would choose applicants “based on the strength of their ties to the community such as employment in Berkeley, attending school in Berkeley and families with children in Berkeley schools.”
Associated costs might result from leveling and paving the lot, adding a curb cut and making other improvements, according to the commission report, as well as sanitation-related needs.
In response to the commission proposal, city staff has asked the city manager to conduct a feasibility analysis of 1281 University Avenue “as an interim site to host Recreational Vehicle (RV) dwellers.” The City Council is set to consider both RV items as part of the action calendar Tuesday.
The Homeless Commission has also asked the city to do a study on the health conditions, health disparities and mortality rates of the city’s homeless population over the last five years. “Staff would have to identify the cost of this proposal,” according to the commission. Staff has countered that the city might, instead, ask Alameda County to consider whether it might start “recording homelessness as a data point in death records” or otherwise track this type of information. Both proposals are on the action calendar.
Councilman Ben Bartlett, along with Councilman Robinson and Mayor Jesse Arreguín, have put forward an “Open Doors Initiative” that could one day make it easier for first-responders and other “critical safety” staff, as well as first-time homebuyers, to buy homes in Berkeley. The proposal asks the city manager and HAC to come up with how the initiative might work.
Also Tuesday night, during two public hearings, more than $60 million in tax-exempt bond financing for the Berkeley Way homeless and veteran housing project is set to be approved for issuance. The city is not financially responsible for the bonds, but the hearings are required to get the money. The California Municipal Finance Authority is set to issue $42 million in bonds for affordable housing in the project, and $19 million for the supportive housing component, according to staff reports. The project team includes The BRIDGE Housing Corporation and the Berkeley Food & Housing Project along with architect Leddy Maytum Stacy.
Would you like to know more about what the city is spending on its housing programs? The HAC completed its first report on the subject earlier this year. The total for 2019 is $5 million, according to the report, which is going to council Tuesday night.
Council is also set to get an update on its residential parking permit program. In the staff report, the city says it could increase revenue if it expanded the number of permits households could request. But the city can’t afford to handle any expansion of the program at this time. Berkeley recently moved to an online system designed to “streamline” parking permit applications. According to some community reports, that process has not gone smoothly. Stay tuned for details.
The Berkeley City Council meets at 1231 Addison St. (between Bonar and Browning streets). Parking is located in a large surface lot nearby on Browning Street. The regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. A live video feed is usually available online. See further meeting details on the city website.
A Vallejo man who was shot by a cashier during an East Bay gas station robbery in August has been charged with using a gun to rob that station and a gas station in Berkeley that month, according to court papers.
Edison Small, 39, is being held on $455,000 bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, according to jail records online. A new conviction would be his second strike, according to court papers.
Berkeley police began investigating the case after a man with a gun, wearing a red Washington Nationals hooded sweatshirt, took about $500 from Berkeley Gas and Smog, at 3000 Shattuck Ave. (at Ashby Avenue) on Aug. 9 just before 9:45 p.m., according to court papers. The man had covered his face up to his nose with something like a bandana, police wrote, and wore black gloves that were gray on the palm side.
About a week later, Aug. 18, a man who robbed the Arco gas station at 6407 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland, not far from the Berkeley border, was shot by the cashier. Police found the man, identified as Small, at Kaiser Hospital, BPD wrote in court papers. Investigators noticed immediate similarities in the cases.
“Based on the close proximity of the Berkeley and Oakland robberies (less than a mile), close time frames (within approximately 45 minutes on different days), and because they were both armed robberies that occurred at gas stations, I suspected that Edison Small may be the suspect in the Berkeley Gas and Smog robbery,” a Berkeley police sergeant wrote in charging documents.
Police wrote that Small used the same tactics in both incidents, as per video footage and supplemental police reports. Before each robbery, for example, he sat at a bus stop and watched the activity at each station.
“When customers were gone, Edison Small walked into the gas station, crouched down below the counter to avoid detection from the cashier, and pulled a black pistol that was concealed in his front waistband with his right hand,” police wrote, regarding both robberies. Then, he “jumped over the counter and stood next to the cashier and the register while he held the pistol in his right hand. Small then pointed at the register with his left hand and told the cashier to open the register.”
In both robberies, according to police, Small used his left hand to take the money and put it into his sweatshirt before looking for more valuables in the register.
Police said Small wore the same face-covering in both crimes and that he wore gloves in both incidents, too.
During an Oakland Police Department warrant search Aug. 21 at Small’s home, in which BPD assisted, a BPD officer found a red Washington Nationals T-shirt. The shirt sparked interest because the culprit had worn a similar sweatshirt during both gas station robberies, the officer wrote.
“I asked Small’s wife if he owned a red Washington Nationals hooded sweatshirt and she stated that it was possible because their son was on a minor league baseball team that used the same colors and logo,” according to charging papers. “She stated that they all had shirts and sweatshirts that were red with the Nationals logo.”
Small was arrested at Highland Hospital early on the morning of Aug. 19, several hours after the Oakland robbery. On Aug. 23, the Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Small with both robberies. According to charging papers, the robberies would be classified as violent felonies, and Small could be sent to prison if he is convicted.
Small has one prior Alameda County conviction listed in court papers, from April 2012, for attempted robbery. He was sentenced to probation in that case, according to the paperwork.
Small is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Sept. 12 at the René C. Davidson Courthouse, according to jail records online.
PIZZA AL TAGLIO ON FOURTH STREET Over the weekend, Jon and Kayta Smulewitz fired up the ovens at Pollara for a test run at a private friends-and-family event, before officially opening to the public Tuesday. Pollara is the fast-casual, Fourth Street sister restaurant to the Smulewitz’s Sicilian sit-down restaurant Dopo on Piedmont Avenue. As Kayta Smulewitz told Nosh back in May, Pollara offers pizza al taglio, a rectangular pan-pizza inspired by Italian chef Gabriele Bonci, who popularized the style at Pizzarium in Rome and Bonci in Chicago. Pollara displays its changing offerings in a 9-foot display case, where diners order portions by weight. Service is like a deli, with customers taking a number tag from a dispenser near the door. The menu offers 10 pies, such as a simple Margherita; Diavola (spicy salame and fresh mozzarella); figs with marscapone and rosemary; and cacio e pepe (pecorino, black pepper and ricotta). Aside from pizza, there are antipasti, like arugula, farro and chickpea salads and fried snacks, like supplì classico (Roman-style arancini, made with rice, tomato and mozzarella) and crocchetta (mashed potatoes, prosciutto and grana). Pollara Pizzeria, 1788 Fourth St. (at Delaware), Berkeley
GOODBYE, BERKELEY CHAAT CAFÉ We’re sad to report that longtime family-owned restaurant Chaat Café in Berkeley closed Aug. 29. Located at 1902 University Ave., Chaat Café was a dependable and affordable go-to for many locals who craved its Indian street fare, including pani puri, samosas, cholay bhature, along with naan wraps, tandoori plates and curries made with halal meats, seasonal produce and housemade sauces. Chaat Café was opened in 1999 by Narinder and Kiran Mahal, who are also behind the location in Fremont. In 2008, with help from their son Ameet, the Mahals expanded the business with a franchise program that led to new Chaat Cafés in Dublin and San Jose. In an email to Nosh, Kiran Mahal said the family decided to close the Berkeley restaurant “because the landlord only wanted to give us a five-year lease. We wanted at least another five-year option to plan for the future. They also raised expenses by $2,500. So we made the call to quit. It’s difficult to pay high minimum wage and rent.” Mahal said the family will not be opening again in Berkeley.
RICEFUL SOFT OPENS On Saturday, Riceful had its soft opening in Southside Berkeley. Owned and operated by married couple Kai Tang and Tiffany Chen, Riceful specializes in Okinawan onigiri, a heartier version of Japanese rice balls. Tang told Nosh that he and Chen had been wanting to open a restaurant for a few years, and had originally considered an eatery focused on cold noodles. After some research, they decided on Okinawan onigiri, a snack food that is growing in popularity in Japan and Taiwan. They also considered that the rice and seaweed sandwiches would be a convenient grab-and-go food that can be offered for a fairly low price.
During the soft opening, prices range from $5.50 for the classic Okinawa Onigiri (with Spam and fried egg) to $9.25 for the Unagi Onigiri (a seasonal item with grilled freshwater eel). All sandwiches — which are the size of a burger and are reminiscent of a fully-loaded musubi — come loaded with Spam and egg, but Chen said, based on customer feedback, they’ll consider new menu items, including vegetarian and even vegan fillings. During the soft opening period, Riceful will open at 11 a.m., but Tang said hours may fluctuate as the couple works out kinks in the operation. He also said based on feedback so far, they may drop prices slightly, although they’ll generally hover around $6-7, as many ingredients are imported from Japan. Expect a grand opening in about a week. Riceful, 2435 Durant Ave. (near Telegraph), Berkeley
MORE CAL ADJACENT EATS Three more updates on restaurants near UC Berkeley:
We missed this one in our recent August restaurant openings roundup: iSlice opened a new outpost on Bancroft Way on Southside just in time for the arrival of hungry Cal students. Owner Shiv Gurung opened the first location on lower Solano Avenue in 2017, following up with a second location in Concord last year. iSlice specializes in New York-style thin-crust pizza, sold by the slice and by the pie, but also serves up calzones, a simple side salad and desserts. iSlice, 2456 Bancroft Way (between Telegraph and Dana), Berkeley
Last week, eagle-eye Nosh tipster Sean Rouse spotted the doors open at Savory Kitchen, a new counter-service eatery in Berkeley’s Southside neighborhood, opened in the former Juice Originz space on Telegraph Avenue. Savory Kitchen offers all-day breakfast (two eggs any style, omelets, a breakfast burrito and a frittata), along with panini and a salad of the day. With its location near Cal, Savory Kitchen boasts wallet-friendly prices, with most items under $8. Savory Kitchen, 2493 Telegraph Ave. (at Dwight), Berkeley
Less than a year after opening, Maitiki Island BBQ & Brew at 1828 Euclid Ave. in Berkeley’s Northside neighborhood has closed. This was its second Bay Area location for the SoCal-based Hawaiian BBQ chain; the first franchise in San Jose is still running. A neighboring business told Nosh that the restaurant cleared out of the space at the end of August.
NUTS ABOUT COOKIES While cruising down Dwight Avenue in Berkeley, you may have spotted what looks like a bright blue Cookie Monster-like character trying to get you to stop at an outdoor booth. What you’ve witnessed is one of the charming, very DIY pop-ups from Nuttin’ Butter Cookies, a cottage food business from baker Whitney Singletary. Using a peanut butter cookie recipe from her great great great grandmother, Singletary has adapted it, mixing in a variety of organic nut butters, including pecan, almond, walnut, pistachio, chestnut, Brazil nuts and cashew. Baking out of her certified home kitchen, Singetary will be bringing batches, baked fresh daily, to her new store (in the former Angelic of Berkeley store) from 3-8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Nuttin’ Butter Cookies is celebrating with a grand opening celebration from 4-7 p.m., Sept. 9. Nuttin’ Butter Cookies, 2521 San Pablo Ave. (at Dwight), Berkeley
ONE MORE CHAI Last June, Nosh reported that the owners of Chai Thai Noodles and Saap Avenue would be bringing a new restaurant to the ground floor at Berkeley’s Higby Apartments on San Pablo at Ashby. Recently, we got an update from owner Thomas Manyvong, who said in an email, “After 2 years of planning and waiting for permits, we are finally ready to open at the end of September. We will be open as Chai Thai Noodles.” Currently, Chai Thai is a neighborhood favorite in Oakland (just east of the lake) and in Hayward, where it offers solid Thai and Lao fare — noodles, of course, but also curries, soups, salads and stir-fried entrees — at reasonable prices (sister restaurant Saap Avenue on Piedmont serves Lao small bites and cocktails). Chai Thai Noodles will be at 3015 San Pablo Ave. (at Ashby), Berkeley
CANADIAN BRUNCH Over in West Berkeley, Augie’s Montreal Deli is serving up Brunch Poutine on weekends. What’s that, you wonder? It’s a new dish on Augie’s new-ish brunch menu launched this summer, featuring red potato home fries, cheese curds, white gravy, smoked meat and an egg (fried, scrambled or poached — your choice). Other just-on-the-weekends dishes include breakfast sandwiches, on a toasted bagel from Baron Baking or toasted rye bread from Metropolis Baking Company, with fried egg, aged cheddar and cream cheese; a Canadian omelet with cherry tomatoes, cream cheese and onions; and rye bread latkes with poached eggs and dill sour cream. Most items do — or can, with an add-on — include some form of Augie’s signature smoked meat or smoked salmon. Drinks include coffee, OJ, and yes, mimosas. Brunch happens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Augie’s Montreal Deli, 875 Potter St. (between Seventh and Fifth), Berkeley
For almost half a century, the United States Government has been fighting a largely fruitless ‘war on drugs’. Though the war has left countless victims in its wake and caused enduring damage to civil liberties, the Mexican government chose to declare its own anti-drug war in 2006 – one fought by the Mexican Army, with American dollars – which has since resulted in the death or disappearance of approximately 200,000 civilians.
This war has also left survivors behind – including, of course, the orphaned children of the dead and disappeared. Writer-director Issa López’s magnificent magical realist fable, Vuelven (Tigers Are Not Afraid, opening at San Francisco’s Alamo Drafthouse on Friday, September 6), examines the travails of five children left to their own devices in the slums of Mexico City.
Ten-year old Estrella (Paola Lara) is a schoolgirl living in a dangerous neighborhood where gunshots are a regular occurrence. When a particularly heavy fusillade results in the indefinite suspension of classes, Estrella is sent home only to find that her mother has gone missing, apparently the latest victim of the Huascas, the gang controlling the neighborhood drug trade.
Soon desperate for food, Estrella leaves home and stumbles into the den of four orphan boys led by hardened youngster El Shine (Juan Ramón López). An accomplished graffiti artist whose signature is a ferocious tiger, Shine has recently stolen a phone and a gun from Caco (Ianis Geurrero), a Huasca member caught with his pants down after a late night drinking binge.
Guns are a dime a dozen, but the phone contains evidence of torture and murder committed by the Huasca’s preferred political candidate, and the gang will go to any lengths to recover it. Knowing they’re in great danger, Estrella and the boys – including tiny Morro (adorable Nery Arredondo) and his stuffed tiger – flee to an abandoned mansion, where they hope to hide until things blow over.
Though López laces her film with supernatural imagery and surreal depictions of indoor fish ponds, burning pianos, and other indicia of the irreal, Tigers Are Not Afraid is far from a traditional horror film. Perhaps best compared to last year’s astonishing Brazilian masterpiece Good Manners, this is one of the cinematic highlights of the year. Though no East Bay play dates are currently scheduled, it’s well worth a trip across the Bridge.
Ram Dass (born Richard Alpert in 1931) seems like a fun guy. Compared to many spiritual leaders, he’s good at larding his weighty prognostications on ego and mortality with self-deprecating humor and a brilliant grin.
Becoming Nobody (opening on Friday at Rialto Cinemas’ Elmwood) is a heartfelt paean to this psychedelic sage, now living a quiet but apparently contented life in Hawaii. Believers will love it, while those of us of other (or no) spiritual persuasion will be entertained and baffled in equal measure: while Ram Dass has some interesting things to say about corporeality and death, his philosophy seems a bit too comfortably middle-class in its suggestion that we should all Be Here Now and accept our respective moments. I’m probably missing the point.