Police: Armed man arrested after gunfire in Berkeley

Berkeley police arrested a man with a firearm Thursday night after officers heard a gunshot in South Berkeley, authorities report.

Police initially responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Blake Street at 9 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun.

Lt. Katherine Smith told Berkeleyside officers then “heard a gunshot as they were responding to the area.”

Police detained the man, who had a firearm, when they arrived, Smith said. His name was not immediately available.

The man was arrested and the incident remains under investigation.

BPD has had about 20 confirmed gunfire calls in 2019.

Stay tuned for updates.