The Berkeley Wire: 09.06.19

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Police want pedestrians to wear bright colors, stay off the phone (StreetsblogSF)
- A Berkeley Film Foundation mini-retrospective (Alameda magazine)
- Three entrepreneurs announced as Berkeley Visionary Awardwinners (Daily Cal)
- Creativity makes the Bay Area a Jewish food destination (J Weekly)
- Onslaught of live oak moth caterpillars is worrisome (Daily Cal)
- Sally Floyd, who helped things Run smoothly online, dies at 69 (New York Times)