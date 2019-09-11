The Berkeley Wire: 09.11.19

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Old Time Music Convention is about more than music (East Bay Times)
- Student injured in lab explosion at UC Berkeley (KRON4)
- A balanced budget, but chancellor's fall backpack is heavy (UCB News)
- California lawmakers vote to undo NCAA amatuerism (New York Times)
- Councilman makes history by using cryptocurrency to buy cannabis (Marijuna Moment)
- Litquake celebrates 20 unlikely years of success (East Bay Express)
- Q and A with Betty Reid Soskin (East Bay Yesterday)