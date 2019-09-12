Train strikes and kills two people in Berkeley

Two people were struck and killed by a train Thursday night, according to Berkeley Police Lt. Dave Lindenau.

Officials from Amtrak, which runs trains through the East Bay, called police at 8:15 p.m. to report that two people had been hit, said Lindenau. The incident happened by the Amtrack station at University Avenue between Fourth Street and Second Street, he said.

Lindenau did not have more information about the people killed as railroad investigators are handling the matter.

The Berkeley Fire Department responded to the call, according to Brian Harryman, the on-duty battalion chief. Fire officials talked to the train conductor on the tracks near Bancroft Avenue and Fourth Street and he said the train had stuck the individuals approximately a quarter-mile down the track.

“We don’t know where they came from,” said Harryman. “We don’t even know the direction they were walking on the tracks when they were struck.”

Union Pacific Railroad officials said it was an Amtrack train, not one of their trains, involved.

The Capital Corridor Twitter account put out this message:

ALERT: Train 550 may experience delays between Emeryville (EMY) and Berkeley (BKY) due to emergency personnel near the tracks. #CapitolCorridor — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) September 13, 2019