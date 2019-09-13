Berkeley Whole Foods on Gilman evacuated, closed due to refrigerant leak

Multiple readers asked Berkeleyside on Friday afternoon why Whole Foods Market on Gilman Street in West Berkeley appeared to have been evacuated and closed.

“Why did the fire dept clear the store and parking lot at Whole Foods on Gilman this afternoon?” one reader wrote. “Parking lot is emptied, surrounded by fire trucks. What is going on?” wrote another. A reader initially asked about the incident just after 1:45 p.m.

We saw the same thing driving by – multiple trucks outside, everyone huddled in one (shady) corner of the parking lot… — Sara Hinkley (@sara_hinkley) September 13, 2019

The Berkeley Fire Department said the incident is ongoing but that there had been a refrigerant leak at Whole Foods. BFD told Berkeleyside the store would be closed until further notice. Minimal details were available as the incident remains unresolved, officials said.

Other authorities told Berkeleyside there had been some type of major coolant or refrigerator system failure that had caused all refrigeration systems to go down. The city has called for environmental health to respond to the scene to address concerns related to food storage.

Berkeleyside has asked Whole Foods company representatives for an explanation. The business had not responded as of publication time.

No one answered the phone at the market on Gilman when Berkeleyside called Friday afternoon.

Stay tuned for further details.