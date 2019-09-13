The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Sept. 13-15

QUEERING DANCE FESTIVAL A new week-long queer dance festival kicks (or twists, twirls and jumps) off Friday night. The festival is hosted by Shawl-Anderson Dance Center, which is bringing together oodles of performers — dancers, drag queens and others. The Friday party, at Neyborly, features performances by Kel Dae, Lotus Boy, SNJV, Sissy Slays, Pepper Pepper, Octavia Rose Hingle and more. Entry and food are free, but drinks are on you. If you start your weekend with that event, you can end it with a full Sunday at “On a Queer Day You Can See Forever,” dabbling in “queer partnering” and showcasing short works-in-progress to the crowd. If you’re too shy to hit the dance floor but still want to check out the Shotgun Studios event, maybe stick to the panel discussion on the history and future of Bay Area queer dance. Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., Neyborly Poet’s Corner, 2043 San Pablo Ave. And Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Shotgun Studios, 1201 University Ave.

RIDE ELECTRIC The city of Berkeley is hosting its annual Ride Electric event, in conjunction with El Cerrito and the Ecology Center. That means you can carve out a little extra time during your trip to the downtown farmers market to learn about electric vehicles and — importantly — how to afford them. Regular ol’ EV owners will be showcasing their own wheels, and auto dealerships, bike shops and environmental organizations will be there to provide information. Attendees can learn about the credits, rebates, grants and loans that can make these vehicles more accessible. It’s not just about cars, but electric motorcycles and e-bikes too. Most importantly, there’ll be “a 100% clean powered bounce house” for kids. Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Civic Center Park, 1940 Allston Way.

EDIBLE PLANTS Do you dream of growing a bountiful vegetable garden in your backyard but don’t know where to start? The Berkeley Public Library is hosting a free event on edible and medicinal plants. Alexis Mastromichalis of Gold Finch Designs will walk participants through soil preparation, seed starting, and other steps in between and after. She’ll also show the class how to make a salad and dressing using medicinal herbs. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2 p.m., Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library 1901 Russell St.

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT Take advantage of these final warm weekends by spending Saturday evening in Tilden Park. There’s a free outdoor movie night for families at the Tilden Nature Area, starting just after sunset. On the marquee this time is Disney’s G-rated “Brother Bear.” Instructions from East Bay Regional Park District: “Arrive early to secure a good seat, and enjoy your surroundings. Bring a flashlight, warm clothes, snacks and a blanket or chair for sitting. No pets.” Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:45 p.m., Tilden Nature Area, 600 Canon Dr.

THREADING PAGES If you didn’t catch it this summer, there are a couple more weeks left to see Threading Pages, the exhibit at Kala Gallery of its 2018-19 resident artists’ work. Through a variety of media, the artists explored how personal stories and history change with, get buried by, and fuse together with the passage of time. “If we look deeper, we still find many knots that we can tie or untie to highlight these forgotten stories, create new pages, and even start multiple new chapters,” Kala says. One project looks at the colonial legacy in Paris, and another on the experience of reading on public transit.

